New Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Update Brings Further Fixes to Tera Raid Battles
Gotta fix ’em all!
If you’re a fan of the post-game Tera Raid Battles in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, then Game Freak’s latest patch may be a breath of fresh air. After all, the latest update is set to fix an unwelcome bug that’s been the thorn in the side to many ‘Mon trainers out there.
Specifically, the patch – which is scheduled to drop on April 20 – will aim to iron out an egg bug that some players have been experiencing when entering Tera Raid Battles with Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Pokemon. Essentially, players were receiving a bad egg by mistake, though thankfully, following this latest patch, said issue will now be resolved.
From May 1, trainers will be able to go toe-to-toe with both Walking Wake and Iron Leave in a Tera Raid Battle event set to last around two weeks.
The latest Pokemon Scarlet & Violet update follows February’s 1.2.0 patch which focused primarily on improving the performance of the game during Tera Raid Battles.
Our very own Rebecca Stone reviewed Pokemon Scarlet & Violet at launch and was impressed with its strong story and creative Pokemon designs, ultimately awarding the game a 4/5, concluding:
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet get a lot of things right, and the gameplay loop is undeniably addictive. It’s a shame that so much of the conversation is going to revolve around its graphical and technical shortcomings; if it weren’t for that, these would be the best main series Pokemon games since HeartGold and SoulSilver on the DS.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is available now for Nintendo Switch.
