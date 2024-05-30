New Life Sim Magic Inn Is Stardew Valley Meets Harry Potter

Have you been on the hunt for a charming new life sim game that throws some magic in the mix? If you want that perfectly wholesome blend of Stardew Valley meets Harry Potter, then Magic Inn might be right up your alley. Newcomer Purpledoor Studios has given a firsthand look at their debut IP that is set to release later this year.

What Is Magic Inn & When Does It Release?

Image Source: Purpledoor Studios

In the golden age of simulator games, Magic Inn looks to be a very welcome addition to the genre. The very first game from Purpledoor Studios, Magic Inn puts you in the shoes of an aspiring tavern keeper. The goal is to help it prosper with all means available to you, including some fun-looking magical abilities.

The announcement trailer gives a firsthand look at the day in the life of running a magical tavern inn. Players will get to engage in all kinds of routine tasks from cooking to watering plants with the flick of a wand, running an outdoor market, and even participating in some type of Royal Games orchestrated by the Crown. Card games will also apparently be a focal point in developing friendships with the locals.

Even better, some subtle nods to the world of Harry Potter can be seen in the background throughout the trailer, from moving paintings to floating candles.

The game’s overall aesthetic and vibe look to be about as chill and wholesome as it gets, which will be perfect during the holiday months. Of course, we sincerely hope that there will also be plenty of customization options for everything from our characters to tavern layouts.

Magic Inn is set to drop sometime in “Q4 2024”, and is currently available to wishlist on Steam. Details about the game’s price or compatibility with Steam Deck haven’t been shared just yet.

