Movie Tie-Ins Return With A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead

If you’ve got nothing but fond memories of the plethora of licensed tie-in games from the noughties, rejoice. A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead has been officially revealed by Saber Interactive, continuing the story told in the two horror movies from director John Krasinski and its upcoming prequel.

Developed by Stormind Games, A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead is a first-person survival horror game due to release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Details are still fairly slim plot-wise, but you play as a young woman surviving despite both the sound-sensitive creatures that wreaked havoc on civilization, and memories of deep interpersonal wounds with her family. As a plot-driven single-player game, you can expect both intense horror and character-driven narrative to occupy your time with the game.

From a gameplay perspective, it’s a survival horror game in the same vein as Alien: Isolation or the recent Silent Hill: The Short Message. You’ll sneak around decrepit cities infested with creatures, scavenging for resources and attempting to make it out of each confrontation unscathed. Since A Quiet Place’s creatures can spot you from even the smallest sound, stealth will no doubt be at the forefront of the gameplay loop.

Aside from that, we’ll have to wait and see how A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead takes shape. Combat will likely play a smaller role given the strength and numbers of the in-universe creatures, but jumpscares should come aplenty as you’re caught out and torn apart. Fortunately, Stormind Games has a proven track record in horror, having previously developed the Remothered series of first-person horror titles.

With A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, licensed games are firmly back to give franchise fans a chance to experience stories set directly within their favorite series. The game doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s certainly an exciting prospect to dive into the world of A Quiet Place first-hand.

