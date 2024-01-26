Mirror’s Edge Meets Superhot in This Game All About… Milk

FPS games continue to change with the times, with classics like Call of Duty and Destiny 2. Then, there’s Karlson, a game that combines Mirror’s Edge’s Parkour and Superhot’s combat.

Everyone has their own motivations, from John Wick’s dog to Chainsaw Man’s quest for melons. And for Karlson, it’s all about milk. The dairy-infused man will take down anyone to find his favorite drink, unleashing 3D mayhem.

Due to these unique features, the game has risen to the top of Steam Wishlists. It’s also been recommended by various curators, regarding it as an overall fun experience.

Image Source: Dani

The title was first announced around 2020, and it seems like it may debut soon on Steam with its “Coming Soon” teaser. The creator Dani started its development after a commenter on YouTube stated, “Why you don’t try make a 3D game (or you can’t do that.).” Thus, to prove the person wrong, Dani decided to do precisely that.

Looking at the gameplay snippets, it has the same wall-run and grappling hook mechanics as Mirror’s Edge. However, Karlson’s design resembles Superhot more as a first-person shooter, specifically with its expressionless faces.

This single-player game forces you to escape the futuristic facility packed with deadly robots. Slowmo events will also occur to keep you living in the moment. Apart from solo mode, multiplayer will be a part of it to dive further into the milk lore.

While Karlson isn’t available on Steam yet, it can be played on Windows, macOS, and Linux. A map editor, which is currently being developed, will also be introduced. This feature could be an interesting addition for multiplayer, where players may customize their own battlefields.

It won’t be too long until we finally bring an end to all those dairy haters so Karlson can finally quench his thirst with his much-deserved beverage.