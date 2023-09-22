Minecraft Dungeons & Dragons DLC Gets a Release Date Ahead of Mob Vote 2023 Event

The Dungeons and Dragons phenomenon has continuously grown in popularity, especially with the likes of Baldur’s Gate 3 and the Honor Among Thieves film. And now, Minecraft has added more fuel to the fire with the announcement of its DnD DLC release date during its monthly segment.

With this Minecraft Monthly, we have learned that the Dungeons and Dragons DLC will arrive on Sept. 26, 2023, featuring the return of notable locations across the Forgotten Realms. This includes destinations like the Icewind Dale and Candlekeep, which have been used in numerous sessions.

We’re back with another episode of Minecraft Monthly!



Take a look at this month’s #Minecraft news including details on #MinecraftLive, the release of Dungeons & Dragons­ where you can explore iconic locations in the Forgotten Realms and more.🐉👇https://t.co/P6QjxWCSme pic.twitter.com/BQWihrQ5Mm — Minecraft (@Minecraft) September 22, 2023

Like any D&D session, you must customize your class and roll ability checks to survive the treacherous lands. It isn’t entirely clear what the dice mechanics will bring to the table in this version, but it will likely play a massive role throughout your journey. We do at least know some enemy types, like Beholders, Mimics, and, of course, dragons.

To commemorate the release, Mojang Studios will host a live stream on Sept. 28, 2023, as Minecraft content creators play together in the Dungeons and Dragons DLC.

The Minecraft Monthly also gave us insight into the next Mob Vote event, detailing a new lineup of creatures. You can expect a complete list of voteable mobs during the first week of October, and voting will begin on Oct. 13, 2023. There will also be an in-game live experience you can participate in while voting. Fans are already convinced that a new twist on ducks will be a part of the lineup, as these animals have been hinted at throughout the stream.

It’s certainly a good time to be a Minecraft fan with the upcoming Dungeons and Dragons DLC and Mob Vote. Even more so, there will likely be more content to look forward to now that there’s a set release date for Minecraft Live on Oct. 15, 2023, which has given us insight into a lot of new features in the past.