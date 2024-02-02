Life by You Gets Another Delay With a New Change for Pre-Orders

Looks like our life simming will have to put on pause.

Despite Life By You’s highly-anticipated March launch, Early Access has been pushed back to a later date. Paradox Tectonic hopes to use this time to improve its performance further to maximize the player’s experience.

According to the blog post, the extension will last three months, setting the Early Access launch to June 4, 2024. Before this, Life By You had its first delay for other improvements. It was initially supposed to launch in 2023 until the team’s GM, Rod Humble, made the announcement. This is all in part of Paradox Tectonic’s push to ensure that the gameplay and character visuals meet the player’s needs.

As for the future of Life By You, Rod Humble has spoken about the delay in a video you can see below. You can also get a better understanding of what’s to come for the new Early Access release date.

If you’ve pre-ordered the game, you will be refunded for your purchases. For now, the title will only be available for wishlists via Steam and Epic Games Store. That means pre-orders will no longer be accessible until then. However, those who want to continue on the life sim adventure can register their email to the Life By You Early Access Discord.

Anyone who does buy Life By You can obtain the Life Begins and Nightlife Vibes Packs, which will be a part of Early Access.

Image Source: Paradox Tectonic via Twinfinite

If you still have more lingering questions, the team suggests checking out the FAQs page. The Life By You Twitter/X account has also become the developers’ and community’s central communication hub.

The team has been consistently answering inquiries about its development and gameplay, which is one of the major reasons why Paradox Tectonic has been keen on improvements.

Thank you all for your amazing suggestions and feedback on the crafting video 💜Find some answers to your questions below and keep your questions coming! pic.twitter.com/7G3TTQhbXU — Life by You (@lifebyyou_pdx) October 26, 2023

Even though we’ll need to be patient with this change, there’s still a lot to look forward to with all of its exciting features. It’ll only improve the game more once the full launch finally arrives.