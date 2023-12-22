League of Legends Player Rank Distribution in 2023 (S13 S2)

Season 13 has only a couple of weeks left, and so do you if you still haven’t gotten the rank you want. But the question is: how do you stack against the rest of the player base? Let’s look at player rank distribution in the League of Legends solo queue for the year 2023.

Player Rank Distribution in S13 (2023) of League of Legends

Whether you are hardstuck and with no hope of ranking higher this season or still climbing strong, knowing where you are on the ladder can give you a much-needed morale boost. So, here is a table showing the percentage of players in each division and a cumulative percentage of players in that or higher division.

Ranked Distribution per Division in League of Legends for 2023

Ranked Division % of Players Cumulative % of Players Iron IV 0.52% 100% Iron III 1.2% 99.5% Iron II 2.7% 98.3% Iron I 3.3% 95.6% Bronze IV 7.3% 92.3% Bronze III 5.3% 85.0% Bronze II 4.6% 79.7% Bronze I 3.3% 75.1% Silver IV 7.3% 71.8% Silver III 4.8% 64.5% Silver II 4.0% 59.7% Silver I 2.8% 55.7% Gold IV 7.9% 52.9% Gold III 4.8% 45.0% Gold II 3.9% 40.2% Gold I 2.6% 36.3% Platinum IV 7.1% 33.7% Platinum III 3.9% 26.6% Platinum II 3.0% 22.7% Platinum I 2.0% 19.7% Emerald IV 6.6% 17.7% Emerald III 3.0% 11.1% Emerald II 1.8% 8.1% Emerald I 1.6% 5.3% Diamond IV 1.4% 3.7% Diamond III 0.59% 2.3% Diamond II 0.60% 1.71% Diamond I 0.48% 1.11% Master 0.57% 0.63% Grandmaster 0.041% 0.058% Challenger 0.017% 0.017% Data via LeagueofGraphs

Ranked Distribution per Tier in League of Legends for 2023

Ranked Tier % of Players Cumulative % of Players Iron 7.7% 100% Bronze 20.5% 92.3% Silver 18.9% 71.8% Gold 19.2% 52.9% Platinum 16% 33.7% Emerald 14% 17.7% Diamond 3.07% 3.7% Master 0.57% 0.63% Grandmaster 0.041% 0.058% Challenger 0.017% 0.017% Data via LeagueofGraphs

What Is the Average Rank in League of Legends?

The average League of Legends player is placed in Gold IV. This is a somewhat significant change compared to the pre-emerald Split 1 when the average was Silver III. So, if you are above 50 LP in gold IV or any higher rank, consider yourself an above-average player.

Moreover, consider that League of Legends has many players who don’t touch ranked for the whole season, so even if you are Silver, you could be way above average in skill level.

Ranked Mode Terms in League of Legends Explained

What is Ranked in League of Legends?

Ranked is a League of Legends mode that’s split into Solo/Duo and Flex queues. Also, rank is tracked separately between these two queues. Playing them will let you battle it out with the League’s most competitive players.

Additionally, playing ranked will grant you rewards each season and split. These rewards include:

Skin at the end of each season.

Banners, borders, emotes, ethereals, and icons.

Masterwork chests, Hextech chests, and Hextech keys.

Orange essence.

Ward skins and Permanent champion shards.

What is MMR in League of Legends?

MMR is a hidden rating that is updated together with your visible rank while playing LoL. You can’t see it normally, but there are sites like WhatIsMyMMR where you can get an estimate. MMR ultimately determines who you will be matched with, not your League rank.

Also, there are cases when MMR changes, but your rank doesn’t, and the opposite. Those cases are:

When you dodge — dodging will reduce your LP by 5 (first dodge) or 15 (consecutive dodges), while your MMR will stay unchanged.

— dodging will reduce your LP by 5 (first dodge) or 15 (consecutive dodges), while your MMR will stay unchanged. When your account decays — decaying occurs after a period of inactivity and only applies to Diamond+ players. Also, when you decay, you only lose rank, not MMR.

— decaying occurs after a period of inactivity and only applies to Diamond+ players. Also, when you decay, you only lose rank, not MMR. When on 0 LP in division IV — this is where your MMR will drop, but your rank will stay the same.

— this is where your MMR will drop, but your rank will stay the same. When you lose and fall to 0 LP — e.g., you had 8 LP and lost the game. Now, your MMR took a bigger hit than your actual rank. This is why if you lose and win back-to-back games like this many times, you will eventually start playing with much lower-ranked players.

So, when will your MMR help you out? If you have high MMR and are on 0 LP division IV of a tier, you won’t fall out as long as your MMR is higher than your division’s.

Also, a higher MMR means bigger LP gains whenever you win and lower drops whenever you lose. That’s why winning 7 or 8 of your ten promotion matches can set you up for a really quick climb.

How Does Your Rank Decay in League of Legends?

Decay is exclusive to Diamond and Apex ranks (Master, Grandmaster, Challenger). Once you enter one of these ranks, you get several Banked days. For Diamond, that’s 28. For Apex ranks, that’s 14.

Once you run out of banked days, you will start losing 50 LP a day for Diamond and 75 LP for higher ranks. Similarly, you will get seven banked days for each game you play in Diamond and only one for games you play in Apex ranks.

This incentivizes players to keep playing when they reach the highest ranks in League of Legends instead of just leaving their accounts once their climb is done. Also, it evicts inactive players from these ranks and gives others a chance to climb them as well.

That wraps everything about player rank distribution in League of Legends.