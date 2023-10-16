Say Hi to League of Legends’ New Boyband Group, HEARTSTEEL

Several years have passed since Riot turned four of League of Legends characters into K-pop stars. Now, the developer has announced a new group for fans to obsess over. HEARTSTEEL is a six-man boy band that features K-pop star versions of Ezreal, Kayn, Aphelios, Yone, K’Sante, and Sett.

“HEARTSTEEL is a group of dynamic daredevils dedicated to unapologetic individuality and creative expression,” Riot said in a press release. “Their mission is to blaze a path to success on their own terms. The group’s personality and sound draws inspiration from modern music collectives and a range of influences from across genres and eras, culminating in a bold, one-of-a-kind identity.”

Here’s the detail about the voice behind each HEARTSTEEL member:

Ezreal – A member of real-world K-Pop groups EXO and SuperM, Baekhyun, will play the role of Azreal. He’ll likely become the main vocalist of this boy band.

Sett – ØZI is a Taiwanese-American singer-songwriter and rapper who was nominated for 6 awards at the 30th Golden Melody Awards.

K’Sante – Tobi Lou is a well-known rapper, singer, and record producer. He was born in Nigeria and raised in Chicago.

Kayn – Cal Scruby is a rapper who released his debut mixtape titled ‘The Calling’ back in 2016.

Unfortunately, not much is known about Yone and Aphelios. So far, Riot only says that Yone will be the producer while Aphelios will work as the band’s instrumentalist and songwriter.

“The idea of an all-male band has long been speculated on by fans, and we’re so excited to bring this fantasy to life,” said Maria Egan, Global Head of Music & Events at Riot Games.

HEARTSTEEL’s upcoming debut single, “PARANOIA,” will be released at 8:00 AM PT on October 23. However, you can already pre-save the song on Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Deezer via this link. The developer will also likely upload the music video on their official YouTube channel, like K/DA’s “POP/STARS” song.