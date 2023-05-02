Jedi Survivor’s Latest Update 3.50 Alleviates Performance Issues on PC, & Fixes a Handful of Crashes on Consoles
Bringing balance to the force.
While Respawn Entertainment’s latest Souls-like sequel has been met with positive buzz from critics, it’s fair to say that from a technical perspective, the game could’ve used a bit more time in the oven. To help alleviate the laundry list of issues, the California-based studio has just deployed Update 3.50 to both PC and consoles, which aims to reduce performance issues for non-raytraced rendering on PC, and mitigate crashes on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, while also giving a slight boost to general performance on consoles.
Alas, despite these improvements, there’s still plenty of work to be done, especially on PC, which is arguably the most buggy version available right now. Fortunately, Respawn has gone on record and promised “weeks” of patches to bring the PC version more in line with its console brethren.
Here’s a detailed breakdown of the latest patch notes for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor:
- On PC, performance improvements for non-raytraced rendering.
- Multiple crashes were fixed across PlayStation and Xbox Series X|S and various areas of the game.
- Fixed crashes that were tied to skipping cinematics.
- Performance improvements across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
- Fixed an issue with dynamic cloth inside the Mantis.
- Fixed various rendering issues.
- Fixed an issue with registered Nekko colors not saving.
- Fixed an issue with registered Nekko disappearing from the stable.
- Fixed issues with cinematic dialogue overlapping.
- Fixed various collision issues.
- Fixed an issue with enemy AI remaining in T Pose during photo mode.
- Fixed a freeze that occasionally occurred while talking to Doma.
- Fixed a bug where the BD-oil VFX did not properly render.
- Fixed an issue where players were getting stuck inside the Chamber of Duality if they didn’t save after leaving the chamber and died.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is available right now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
