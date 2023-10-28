With the recent release of the long-awaited Cities: Skylines 2 on the PC platform, fans everywhere have flocked to try out the far bigger sequel and all that it has to offer. As for Mac players, given that the first game back in 2015 was launched simultaneously on Mac OS X and Windows/Linux, it stands to reason that the second installment would follow the same pattern. So it begs the question: Is Cities: Skylines 2 Available on Mac?

Where to Play Cities: Skylines 2

Very surprisingly, Cities: Skylines 2 is not available on any Mac systems at the moment. Currently, the game has only been released for Microsoft Windows and is available on Steam. You can also get it via PC Game Pass, though you’ll still need to purchase the Ultimate Edition of the game to have access to any of the DLC content and expansions.

Will Cities: Skylines 2 Be Released on Mac?

Cities: Skylines 2 makes its way to Mac, as it hasn’t been definitively ruled out, but it may be quite a wait until it becomes available on the platform. At the moment, the team at Colossal Order is working on bringing the game to both Xbox Series X/S and PS5 consoles in the Spring of 2024, citing that the game still has several issues to work out before it will be ready for its console release. There are also some ongoing performance issues affecting PC players that need to be smoothed out as well.

We’d speculate that a Mac version of the game could follow soon after if they are, in fact, considering it. Colossal Order simply hasn’t made an official announcement to confirm it or not, so we’ll have to wait and see. As soon as we know more, we’ll update this article with the most current information.