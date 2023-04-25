Honkai: Star Rail Proves So Popular, the Chinese Authorities Thought It Was a Scam

Image Credit: HoYoverse

Honkai: Star Rail seems to be another big hit for HoYoverse, with the game gathering over 10 million pre-registered users before launch. Unexpectedly, this popularity caused an issue since some players in China received calls from the Chinese authorities warning them about downloading malicious software.

The anti-fraud hotline recommended they immediately uninstalled Honkai: Star Rail to avoid being scammed. Although there is no clear reason behind this incident, one possible explanation could be that the number of people downloading the game has somehow triggered the warning system. Strangely, this problem mostly occurred to fans who were in Guangdong, and only a handful of players in other regions received calls from the authorities.

Unfortunately, that was not the only issue Chinese players encountered. BiliBili has reported that some fans are unable to download Honkai: Star Rail due to the app store blocking them, saying, “This item is no longer available.”

The game is still in the pre-installation stage, and yet it has gained this much attention. These problems may get even worse once the title is officially released. Who knows what kind of difficulties HoYoverse will have to deal with when everyone tries to download the app at the same time on launch day?

Thankfully, there do not seem to be any major issues for players who live in other countries, but we can only wait and see. I certainly hope HoYoverse has prepared their servers to welcome the oncoming waves of fans playing their game.

Honkai: Star Rail will be available on April 26 for PS5, PS4, PC, Android, and iOS.

Related Posts