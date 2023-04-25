How to Preload Honkai Star Rail on PlayStation, PC, iOS, & Android

Image Source: HoYoverse

The next big game from HoYoverse is on the horizon and it’s shaping up to be another popular free-to-play RPG. While it’s not a straight up sequel to the Chinese developer’s previous title Genshin Impact, it’s ostensibly set in the same universe. For those wondering how to preload Honkai: Star Rail on PlayStation, PC, iOS, and Android, well, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

As Honkai Star: Rail is scheduled to launch on PlayStation, PC, iOS, and Android, we’re going to break down the steps for all the different platforms down below:

How to Preload Honkai Star Rail on PlayStation

While Honkai Star Rail is scheduled to be coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in the future, there’s not been an official release date locked in. That being said, you can still visit the game’s official site to try and preload the game, but when you click on the PlayStation version of the preload, you’ll be hit with a “Coming soon, stay tuned” message.

As a result, we’d suggest to be patient as the PlayStation preload option will likely come into effect fairly soon. Of course, as soon as we hear more, we’ll make sure to update this post to keep you in the loop.

How to Preload Honkai Star Rail on PC

Over on PC, you can preload Honkai Star Rail by visiting the game’s official site and clicking on the ‘Windows’ option in the bottom left.

This will begin downloading a launcher for you to pre-install the game on your PC. Simply follow the on-screen instructions to complete the preload.

How to Preload Honkai Star Rail on iOS and Android

Preloading Honkai Star Rail on both iOS and Android is surprisingly straightforward. Simply open up the Google Play or Apple Store.

Next, search for Honkai Star Rail, and click either “Get” on the Apple Store or “Install” on the Google Store, and this will preload the game onto your device.

How Big Is the Honkai Star Rail Install? Answered

Depending on the platform that you choose, the game will vary in size. Here are the specific install sizes for Honkai Star Rail:

PC: 10.12GB

Mobile: 7GB

PlayStation: TBC

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on how to preload Honkai: Star Rail on PlayStation, PC, iOS, and Android. For more, here’s when the train officially departs. Or if you’d rather, feel free to browse the links below.

