What Time Does Honkai: Star Rail Release? Answered

Honkai: Star Rail is a free-to-play, turn-based RPG from HoYoverse, as well as the latest installment in the Honkai series. The game bears some major similarities to Genshin Impact in terms of UI and menus, as well as character progression mechanics, but the shift to turn-based RPG gameplay may appeal to some players more than others. If you’re looking to check out the game this week, here’s the release timing and schedule for Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai: Star Rail Release Time on All Platforms

Honkai: Star Rail is set to release on April 26 for PlayStation, PC, and mobile devices. Depending on your location, the game may drop on the 25th instead. Listed below are the release timings across all major territories:

PDT – April 25, 2023, at 7 p.m.

EDT – April 25, 2023, at 10 p.m.

BST – April 26, 2023, at 3 a.m.

CEST – April 26, 2023, at 4 a.m.

EEST – April 26, 2023, at 5 a.m.

IST – April 26, 2023, at 7:30 a.m.

JST – April 26, 2023, at 11 a.m.

AEST – April 26, 2023, at 1 p.m.

NZST – April 26, 2023, at 3 p.m.

The game is already available for pre-load and pre-registration, and you can download the game on the iOS App Store or Google Play. If you’re on PC, you can also download the game on the official website. The mobile version weighs in at around 7 GB, while the PlayStation and PC versions weigh in at around 10 GB.

Once pre-loaded, you’ll be able to jump straight into the game once the servers go live on the 26th.

That’s all you need to know about what time Honkai: Star Rail releases. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including our closed beta preview.

