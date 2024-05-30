Students walking around Hogwarts in Hogwarts Legacy
News

Hogwarts Legacy Update Brings New Magical Features Such as Character Respec & Photo Mode

Need some liquid luck in your life?
Stephanie Watel
Published: May 30, 2024 06:10 pm

Ring the Hogwarts bells and break out your wands, because a surprise update for Hogwarts Legacy is set to drop on June 6, just in time for the summer season. Along with some great cosmetic additions, the update also brings some long-awaited features every witch and wizard needs for their magical adventures.

Everything Included in Hogwarts Legacy June Update

All features in the new update for Hogwarts Legacy
Image Source: Avalanche Software

Hogwarts students have plenty to look forward to in the latest update coming to Hogwarts Legacy, which drops on June 6. As shared by Hogwarts Legacy’s official account today on X (formerly Twitter), the “Summer Update” will have several new items and features for players to obtain and try out.

In terms of features, the game will finally allow players to reset (or respec) their character’s Talent Points. While not yet specified, we imagine this will become available to unlock and do via your customizable Room of Requirement. Also, the game will have a new Photo Mode feature as well, so players can finally take some truly magical pictures of their adventures across the world map.

In addition, there will be a new Haunted Hogsmeade Shop quest to embark on, presumably starting in Hogsmeade, with what looks like a new outfit as a reward. A new Felix Felicis Potion Recipe will also be available, for those who feel they need a little “liquid luck”.

Finally, a few new cosmetic items are dropping as well. There’s an Azkaban Prisoner’s Outfit & Coat, for those who want that “fresh out of wizard prison” look, along with an iconic set of Harry Potter’s bandaged glasses called “The Glasses That Lived”. For those wanting a new broomstick, the Lavender Borealis broom will be a new option. Or if you prefer to fly around on majestic creatures, the striking Onyx Hippogriff Mount will be added as well.

Sale on All Editions of Hogwarts Legacy

If you’ve yet to pick up Hogwarts Legacy, now is a golden opportunity as the Steam version is currently 50% off, knocking the price down to just 29.99 USD. The sale lasts until June 10.

Likewise, both the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game are on sale as well, now sitting at 29.99 USD and 34.99 USD respectively. The Digital Deluxe Edition also got a sizeable discount, if you want the complete Hogwarts experience.

Be sure to check out all of our guides and news for Hogwarts Legacy, such as our guide to Every character in the game.

