Hogwarts Legacy Could Be Getting a New DLC Later This Year

Despite Hogwarts Legacy’s successful launch, the game hasn’t necessarily received any major updates to prolong the magical experience. Even the PlayStation-exclusive Haunted Hogsmeade quest had no set release date for other platforms, but it seems like things could be changing with a new announcement.

The Hogwarts Legacy Twitter/X account indicates that new updates will be implemented this year to celebrate its first anniversary. This has led fans to believe that the long-awaited DLC will be a part of these future patches, along with other desires they’ve wanted in-game.

As we near the one-year anniversary of Hogwarts Legacy, we wanted to let our community know that the Hogwarts Legacy PlayStation-exclusive content will be available on other platforms later this summer, along with additional updates and features for the game. Stay tuned in the… — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) January 26, 2024

The big question on everyone’s mind is whether Quidditch will finally be playable. However, we are at least getting a standalone multiplayer if it doesn’t pan out in updates.

Many Harry Potter fans have speculated on other DLC alternatives, including an idea to see more iconic locations like Diagon Alley and Azkaban. Even if we did get a glimpse of the impenetrable prison, it was only reserved for the Hufflepuff students’ storyline. It also wasn’t that long of a quest to begin with, so a DLC could open the door to much more.

When Will the New Hogwarts Legacy DLC Release?

A new Hogwarts Legacy DLC could potentially arrive this year based on the hint from Avalanche Software’s announcement. Yet, it isn’t entirely clear if the upcoming updates will include an expansion.

We know that the PlayStation-exclusive mission, Minding Your Own Business, will launch on other platforms this summer. That means devices like PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox can play the horror-inspired quest at Hogsmeade.

Having played it myself, I would suggest prepping your character beforehand to match with the enemy’s rank. I would also say to ready yourself for a frightening experience, as I learned that the hard way when I played it late at night.

Another DLC could follow a similar formula, which would be perfect for the Halloween season. But if it comes sooner, a summer expansion would be worth it, like Rockstar Bully’s Endless Summer saga.

The add-on could probably go anywhere with how extensive the Harry Potter universe is, and we’ll continue to hold onto the hope of it being Quidditch-based.