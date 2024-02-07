Highly-Anticipated Life Sim Paralives Finally Gets a Release Date

The Life Sim community has patiently awaited launch updates for Alex Masse’s upcoming game ever since it was first announced in 2019. And now, things are finally looking up with the surprise reveal of the Paralives Early Access release date.

During their Live Mode debut, we get the inside scoop on all things Paralives. It is here we find out the game’s Early Access launch will come out sometime in 2025. However, like all early launches, you can expect some bugs and missing features. This content will likely be cleared up for its official debut as more players tune in.

🗣️📢 LIVE MODE REVEAL IS OUT NOW ‼️



watch until the end for a surprise 👀 pic.twitter.com/sWXDDuK4uc — Paralives (@ParalivesGame) February 7, 2024

Of course, the Paralives release date of 2025 is quite a ways away. But we at least got more insight into its launch rather than its long-standing “Coming Soon” label. The Live Mode debut also informed the fans that Paralives will never have any paid DLCs and will only provide free expansions. Life simmers will undoubtedly be happy to hear this news, as am I, as a longtime player of the genre.

A lot can be expanded in the world of Paralives, especially with all the content revealed in the clip. More specifically, the video exhibits various personality attributes to help you design the perfect Parafolk. We see traits like Anxious, Good at Taking Care of Others, and Jack-of-all-Trades. Nevertheless, these traits will likely expand as the launch approaches.

Other than personality, group hangouts are available, where players can even struggle together with their virtual friends when performing a single push-up. Hey, everybody starts somewhere, right? It’s also just a nice detail to see to add more realistic value to the game.

Although the Paralives release date will require a lot of waiting, you can still wishlist it on Steam to gear up for its launch. It’s already shaping up to be something special, with its rise on the Top Steam Wishlist charts.