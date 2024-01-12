Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age Are Coming to Nintendo Switch Online Next Week

At long last, we'll finally be able to play the first to Golden Sun games on the Switch.

Nintendo has just announced that the first two Golden Sun games will soon be arriving on the Game Boy Advance library on the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service. Golden Sun and Golden Sun: the Lost Age will release next week on January 17.

Golden Sun originally released on the GBA back in 2001, and the Lost Age followed it one year later.

Both games are RPGs in which players navigate a fantasy world using magical abilities called Psynergy to solve puzzles and battle enemies. The plot centers around a group of adepts who embark on a quest to prevent the mysterious power of Alchemy from being unleashed. This force is capable of both creating and destroying worlds. As players progress, they gather elemental Djinn, which are entities that enhance their abilities.

You’ll need to have the Expansion Pack upgrade to the base online membership in order to play both Golden Sun games and other Game Boy Advance titles on the Switch. This upgraded membership costs $49.99 per year for an individual membership. It costs $79.99 for a family plan of up to eight people.

These are the most recent Game Boy Advance games to come to the Expansion Pack part of the service since Kirby & the Amazing Mirror back in September. Nintendo typically adds new games to the service every few months.

If you’re curious about Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age, you can watch the January 2024 NSO update trailer below to see what these games are all about: