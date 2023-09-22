Kirby & the Amazing Mirror Is Coming to Nintendo Switch Online Next Week

We almost went an entire month without new Kirby content on the Switch.

Nintendo has just revealed that Kirby & the Amazing Mirror is the next classic title coming to the Game Boy Advance library on the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service. It will be added next week on September 29.

Kirby & the Amazing Mirror was originally released back in 2004 for the Game Boy Advance system. Here’s what Nintendo has to say about the game:

The Mirror World, which exists in the skies of Dream Land, has been invaded by an evil shadow, and Kirby’s the only one who can save the day. Fortunately, he won’t have to go at it alone. He’s been split into four Kirbys of different colors, and he can call up his colorful clones to lend a hand when needed. Summon Red, Yellow and Green Kirby to help solve puzzles, fight enemies or take out the big baddies. Use copy abilities such as the arrow-shooting Cupid Kirby or the melee master Smash Bros. Kirby while platforming through the mazelike world.

You’ll need the Expansion Pack upgrade to the base online membership in order to play Kirby & the Amazing Mirror and other Game Boy Advance games on the Switch. This upgraded membership costs $49.99 per year for an individual membership. It costs $79.99 for a family plan of up to eight people.

You can watch the official trailer for the game below to see what it’s all about.