Final Fantasy 14’s Latest Update May Have Revealed Dawntrail’s First New Job

A new Final Fantasy 14 expansion means new jobs to level. Which jobs are coming with next summer’s Dawntrail expansion have been a mystery ever since the reveal earlier this year. That was until the new Growing Light update hit servers today. Now, it seems, a major hint has been dropped which might just reveal the first of the two jobs we’ll see in the expansion.

Read on to find out what it might be, but be warned, this article contains major spoilers for patch 6.5 – Growing Light.

A Mysterious Letter Holds a Clue

In Final Fantasy 14’s latest major update, The Dark Throne, we saw Krile overlook an important-looking letter in her office in Old Sharlayan. After completing the Abyssal Fracture trial at the end of the latest update, Patch 6.5 – Growing Light, the epilogue returns to Krile as she opens the letter.

Inside she finds a letter addressed to her grandfather – Galuf Baldesion – having made its way from Tuliyollal. Alongside it is a small green clover-shaped pendant. With Tuliyollal being one of the destinations the Warrior of Light will be headed to in the Dawntrail expansion, the mysterious pendant instantly aroused suspicions among players that it may be a clue to one of the expansion’s new jobs.

It didn’t take one Reddit user long after the update had gone live to share their theory of what that profession might well be. As suggested by u/vikmourne on the FFXIV subreddit, this exact green clover shape is synonymous with one of the Final Fantasy franchise’s lesser-known job roles, the Green Mage.

It’s already been revealed that fan-favorite character Krile will be getting a bit of a glow-up in the coming expansion, and the Green Mage job seems like it would be a good fit. The obvious green parallels with the lush environments featured in the expansion also seem to line up nicely. Oh, and then there was that Ninja Turtles t-shirt that YoshiP was wearing at Fan Fest when he teased the new expansion’s jobs. It’s green all the way down, folks.

So what exactly does a Green Mage do? They haven’t featured in a whole lot of mainline Final Fantasy titles, and in-fact, most of the information we have on them comes from the Final Fantasy Trading Card Game, and the lesser-known Nintendo DS game Final Fantasy Tactics A2: Grimoire of the Rift.

Green Mages are a support class specializing in buffing party members and debuffing enemies. Their weapon of choice is either a hammer or a mace – neither of which are currently used by any of the other jobs in the game.

We already knew that the Dawntrail expansion will feature both a magical ranged DPS job, and a melee DPS job, so assuming the Green Mage is the former, that still leaves the mystery of what the other job could be. We’ll likely learn whether the Green Mage theory is correct at the upcoming London Fan Fest on October 21.

Could we see a similar hint at the second job coming in January’s patch 6.55? Be sure to sound off in the comments below with your ideas for what it could be.