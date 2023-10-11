FFXIV Player Finishes Palace of the Dead Solo-Run With One Second Left

Final Fantasy XIV is a massively popular MMO game with an abundance of content for players to immerse themselves in, whether they want to go the casual route or embark on some of the most incredible challenges it has to offer. One of the most infamous and notoriously difficult ones in the game is called the “Necromancer” achievement, a feat that truly tests the highest (or deepest, rather) limits of what a player is capable of in FFXIV. Should you desire this one-of-a-kind commendation, you must conquer all 200 floors of the Palace of the Dead deep dungeon, alone. To date, only 0.48% of the entire player base has acquired the prestigious title, and for good reason.

Deep dungeons are revered as some of the most arduous and demanding battle content in the game. They require a notably different type of strategy to other modes like Extreme Trials or Savage-tier Raids, as rather than a standalone instance against (usually) one difficult enemy with numerous mechanics, it’s instead an incredibly long gauntlet of countless enemies, traps, and boss fights that all require careful attention and concentration, all while under the gun of a ticking timer. Since their introduction back in the A Realm Reborn era, they’ve remained one of the most coveted accomplishments for players, especially those who pursue the nearly-impossible-to-obtain laurel of “Necromancer”. Many attempt the lonely and dangerous journey, and so few overcome the ruthless undead hordes with enough time to spare.

Image Source: FinhBezahl via Reddit

However, one particular player not only managed to join that illustrious fraction of a percentile recently, but did so with basically a fraction of a second left on the clock. Going by ‘FinhBezahl’ on Reddit, they shared a recent post of their own brother getting the “Necromancer” achievement on their second attempt, which is a marvel in itself.

Not only that, however, in the clip they provided of the final moments of their brother’s victory, they drew attention to the instance timer on the top right. Hastily bringing down the last mob in their way as a Warrior tank, they sprinted down the eerily desolate pathway to the finish line, reaching it just as the last second threatened to drop and render the attempt a failure. We can only imagine the mixture of impending dread and anxiety that undoubtedly got washed away in a blink by relief and excitement of accomplishing something so monumental.

All in all, if you’ve considered taking on this challenge yourself, know that you’ll need to prepare for this ultimate test of self-preservation to the best of your abilities. You’ll need the divine blessing of Hydaelyn, the invincibly dapper bravado of the Mandervilles, and everything in between to reach the darkest summit of the most dangerous Palace in Eorzea.