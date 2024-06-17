Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Spoilers Are Out There, Devs Warn

More than two years after the base game released, we’re now within a week of Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Billed as a major new expansion with a whole new region to explore and plenty of grueling bosses, fans are chomping at the bit to dive in. That said, you may want to be careful on social media, with spoilers and leaks now running amok.

PSA: Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Has Leaked

Posting on the game’s X page today (June 17), FromSoftware shared a message advising players to be cautious of Shadow of the Erdtree spoilers across social media.

This comes just a handful of hours after leaks for the expansion started appearing on Reddit and X. On the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit, an anonymous streamer claiming to have early access to the expansion started answering questions about the DLC, with other videos showing gameplay appearing on social media too. As such, if you want to go into Shadow of the Erdtree completely blind, now is the time to start muting words or closing down apps until launch.

That said, there’s also every chance those rumors are false and FromSoftware is simply covering all bases by putting out the spoiler disclaimer. After all, it seems to be par for the course, as the developer posted the same for Elden Ring’s base release and last year’s Armored Core 6.

Either way, leaked details about Shadow of the Erdtree are bound to become more unavoidable from hereon in. With every leaker and content creator vying to be the first one to share the new bosses and ending, you’ll want to keep your wits about you to preserve your first playthrough!

For more on Shadow of the Erdtree, check out our release time countdown so you know exactly when it drops. We’ve also got tips on the best ways to prepare for the DLC.

