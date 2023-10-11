Eight Warriors in FFXIV Take On the Newest Extreme Trial & Clear It No Problem

The playerbase of Final Fantasy XIV has long since proven themselves capable of just about anything the game has to offer, even going outside of the box to create their own challenges and test the technical limits in terms of combat. While the stress and dedication of intense content like Ultimate Raids may not be for everyone, there’s still no shortage of other unique challenges for players to take a jab at. Whether it’s speed-running an entire expansion, conquering a Savage raid as a Blue Mage, or even taking on the newest trial battle in an unconventional way.

A FFXIV player going by the name ‘Horakora’ on Reddit recently shared their latest creative combat accomplishment with the community, which entailed going face-to-face with Zeromus, the final primal trial boss of the Endwalker expansion, on Extreme mode with a full, 8-player party of only Warriors. Known by and far as the biggest damage dealer of all tank jobs, the game’s niche of barbarian axe-wielders are often able to carry their own not just in terms of mitigation for the group, but contributing a good-sized chunk of HP bashing against just about any foe. That’s why, despite them technically being tanks, putting an entire party of them together to face off against an extreme version of a trial boss is actually not that far-fetched.

Image Source: Horakora via Reddit

‘Horakora’ posted a link to their recorded Twitch stream of the amusing feat. Their team followed the fight’s sequence of mechanics well, though were notably able to soak an attack here and there that would otherwise obliterate a DPS or Healer player. That certainly proved useful for uptime and focusing on damage, which is key for avoiding the eventual doom of Enrage in an Extreme Trial. That Warrior resilience carried them to the finish line, clearing the fight just in time even with a death here and there.

Some were surprised that it could be done with a newly released trial boss, even claiming that it underlines a growing concern from some in the FFXIV community that battle content in the game is becoming too easy and/or predictable. However, a team of tanks overcoming battles like this is legitimately nothing new to the game. Another replied that the same was done with the Extreme version of the Diamond Weapon trial shortly after its debut in the Shadowbringers expansion, and even against Nidhogg Extreme back in Heavensward. It’s also been pulled off against the Ultimate Coil of Bahamut, which was the first actual Ultimate Raid in the game.

If the mechanics allow for it, it can be done, and it’s all in good fun. If specialized class Blue Mages can do it, why can’t some Warriors unga bunga their way to an unexpected and impressive victory?