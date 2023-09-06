Disney Dreamlight Valley Enchanted Adventure Will Finally Bring a Long-Awaited Character to the Realm

Since the release of Disney Dreamlight Valley, many fans have been wondering when Belle would arrive in the realm, given that she is a key character in the game’s cover art. Yet, after each passing update, the beloved princess was a no-show, as other Disney members were announced. But now, the time has finally come for Belle’s debut in the upcoming Enchanted Adventure storyline.

Although her arrival isn’t too surprising, fans are astonished to see that the Beast is also coming along for the adventure, showcasing a mysterious book shown in the sneak peek. Like many updates, players can expect a new narrative with the Beauty and the Beast characters that could dive deeper into the main storyline.

Happy one year anniversary! Celebrate with us by getting your Valleys ready to welcome two new special guests later this month 🌹✨



Belle and Beast join Disney Dreamlight Valley in our upcoming Enchanted Adventure update! pic.twitter.com/5Fe7ephLuY — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) September 6, 2023

It isn’t clear what the latest storyline will bring, but there will likely be a quest involving the famous Enchanted Rose, as Gameloft has hinted at this theory in the past.

PSA: Please don't leave your Enchanted Roses out where the critters could eat them. pic.twitter.com/xIPeUJMrd9 — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) September 5, 2023

We do at least know the voice actors for both characters, with Julie Nathanson (Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Bayonetta 3) playing Belle and Robby Benson, who will be returning for his role as the original voice actor for Beast. Benson has continued his legacy as the fierce creature in many other installments, including the Kingdom Hearts series and Disney Speedstorm.

The Enchanted Adventure will be released sometime this month, but there isn’t an official launch date as of yet. Based on the 2023 Roadmap, players can anticipate a dark-themed Star Path fit for the Fall season, as well as a new Royal Tool and possibly more multiplayer features. There may also be a new DreamSnaps challenge for the Beauty and Beast update, allowing you to earn more Moonstones and other rewards.

We’ll have to see what new adventures the latest realm will bring as the valley continues to expand with each update.