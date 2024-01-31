Dave the Diver Harpoons a Godzilla Collaboration & PlayStation Debut

Dave the Diver is the gift that keeps on giving, thanks to its quality-of-life updates and unique collaborations. But even with all of the game’s wacky features, I never expected it to see a crossover with the legendary reptilian monster Godzilla.

In the snippet shown during the PlayStation State of Play showcase, we see Godzilla emerging from the ocean next to the beloved Bancho’s restaurant. If you look closely, you’ll also notice another monster that looks similar to the Mantis Shrimp boss. That means we could see a similar face-off like Godzilla versus King Kong, which would certainly be a sight to behold.

It isn’t entirely clear if Godzilla will be a boss to defeat like the others you may have faced off against. Or, maybe the beast could be an ally that could help in an upcoming fight. It will likely unleash a brutal brawl, nonetheless, and you can expect the DLC’s release sometime in May 2024.

Based on what we’ve seen from past crossovers, you can look forward to new fish types and locations. In particular, Dredge introduced the latest crustaceans, providing more recipes and challenges.

Apart from the collaboration with Godzilla, Dave the Diver will arrive on PlayStation in April. Fans have been waiting around for this launch since it was first released, and now they can finally dive into all of Dave’s sea adventures.

The game has gradually made it onto other platforms, starting out with PC and eventually onto the Nintendo Switch. However, there has been no word on an Xbox release, nor will it be available on the Game Pass anytime soon.

With all of the new content expected to come, it seems like Dave the Diver will continue to thrive in the gaming industry, and it’s certainly well-deserved. These updates will, of course, improve the hidden gem of 2023 even further, bringing in more sea shenanigans to come.