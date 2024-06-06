Concord Will Launch at $40 – And That’s A Good Thing

Upcoming sci-fi PVP FPS title Concord pits teams against each other as they attempt to complete a series of missions. May’s State of Play gave us our first glimpse of Concord’s intense gameplay, and we now know how much Concord will retail for.

Concord Confirmed to Release at $40

Concord is available for pre-order right now, and costs $39.99 / £34.99 / €39.99 / ¥4,480 MSRP, according to PlayStation’s blog. This will give people 16 playable characters, 12 unique maps, and six different game modes. Following launch, the game will receive regular updates for all players, with no additional cost.

The Digital Deluxe Edition retails at $59.99 / £49.99 / €59.99 / ¥6,480 MSRP. In addition to the game, this edition grants 16 additional cosmetics, one for each Fregunner, and 72 hours early access ahead of Concord’s release on August 23.

Pre-ordering the title also grants access to the Monarch Pack of cosmetics, and beta access for yourself and four friends. The former is also available to those who buy the Digital Deluxe pack at any time.

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

In short, that’s a whole lot of content for a relatively low price, especially when we consider the additional content that will be available for free.

Will this be a new trend in gaming? Well, that depends. Many games remain financially viable thanks to the sale of new characters and cosmetics. It remains to be seen whether Concord will eventually release paid cosmetics, or even add additional characters to those who buy them in the future.

Regardless, cheaper games often make a lot of money due to availability. Mobile is the most profitable gaming platform of them all, in part due to the relatively low cost of mobile devices compared to consoles and PCs. While we’re unlikely to see developers routinely sell their games for a low cost, especially when we factor in production, online games like Helldivers 2 might just be the exception.

Online games continue to draw attention, and in many cases create strong fanbases that play the game for years. Concord’s low retail price suggests that Sony is hoping to gain a similar fanbase for themselves.

Will Concord’s gambit work out? That remains to be seen, but taking inspiration from Helldivers 2’s equally low RRP, we could see more and more games release at low costs in the future.

We recently got our first look at Concord at the PlayStation State of Play. Here’s everything else we saw at the event.

