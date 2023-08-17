Baldur’s Gate 3’s First Patch Will Have “1,000 Fixes & Tweaks”, Player Requests to Come After

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been a massive hit since the RPG finally left Early Access a couple weeks ago. It hasn’t been without its flaws though, as players have reported quite a few bugs and errors that have plagued the game, including sporadic crashes and clipping. Most of these small issues have been address through various hotfixes released in the past couple weeks, but Larian Studios has a huge first patch planned for the game, which will address many more issues that have popped up since launch.

According to Larian Studios’ founder and CEO Swen Vincke, their current roadmap includes a fourth hotfix, followed by the game’s first patch, which will include 1,000 fixes and tweaks. Following that, we’ll get a second patch, which will incorporate features that players have been asking for.

We're all very enthused by your feedback. It's very rewarding. Our focus now is fixing any issues you report, but we are listening to suggestions. Current roadmap: a) Hotfix 4, b) Patch 1 (+1000 fixes and tweaks), c) Patch 2. The latter will already incorporate some requests. — Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) August 15, 2023

Of course, one of the most requested features is the ability to customize your character’s appearance in the middle of the campaign. Larian had previously teased that “things are being cooked” in this regard, and it seems likely that we’ll see it get added to Baldur’s Gate 3 in the second patch. There are no details on when we can expect to see the next hotfix and patch, but we’ll keep you updated as more info comes our way.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is now available on PC.