You May Be Able to Change Your Baldur’s Gate 3 Character’s Appearance Soon

Baldur’s Gate 3 is finally out of Early Access, and yeah, it’s been a total hit so far. It’s been lauded as one of the best and most immersive role-playing experiences since the release of Divinity: Original Sin 2, and for good reason. The DND-like RPG allows you to create a truly unique character, complete with fascinating background stories, traits, and side quests that are genuinely compelling.

There’s just one tiny little problem though: once you create your character, you can’t change their appearance after that. This is pretty much the bane of every gamer’s existence. Spend hours on character creation only to realize you may have messed up a little detail, and that’s just too bad. You’re stuck with it forever.

Things are being cooked — Very AFK (@Cromwelp) August 14, 2023

Thankfully, Larian Studios has teased on Twitter that the feature to change your character’s appearance in-game is currently being worked on. There’s no other information on when it’ll be added to the game, but with the developers currently working towards releasing their first major patch, it may be sooner than you think.

Either way, rest assured that Baldur’s Gate 3 will soon allow you to correct your character creation mistakes. The game is now available on PC.