Baldur’s Gate 3 Players Are Ecstatic that They Can Finally Properly Kiss Their Husbandos

New Honour Mode and Custom Mode difficulty settings? Okay. Finally able to get Orin’s cool-looking armor? Yawn. It’s now easier to recruit Minthara? Tell me something I care about. Larian Studios just released Patch 5 for Baldur’s Gate 3, and sure, it comes with all these awesome new improvements and additions, but you know what the biggest feature is? Being able to kiss your romantic interest of choice.

Prior to Patch 5, the kissing scenes between the player character and the Baldur’s Gate 3 party members were mediocre at best. Some scenes don’t even show the characters’ lips touching, and it’s pretty immersion-breaking, to say the least. With the release of Patch 5, however, it’s clear that Larian knows what’s important to the fans, and they have delivered.

Reddit user u/solarisjoy wasted no time in posting a screenshot of their character sharing a passionate kiss with Astarion, and it’s glorious.

Over on Twitter, @faery_willow was also quick to show off a short clip of their character’s dance scene with Wyll, capped off with a beautiful kiss.

YOU GUYS WYLL GOT A NEW KISS!!!!!!

And yes, they’re both very happy with how this patch has turned out. Romance has always been a big part of role-playing games, and while Baldur’s Gate 3 has managed to handle that aspect pretty well for the most part, it’s just the little details like these that could really take you out of the experience. With huge improvements to the kissing animations, though, Baldur’s Gate 3 is pretty much a, dare I say, perfect video game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is now available on PC and Xbox.