Best Martyr Decks in Marvel Snap

It’s not always easy to just point at a single card and say with impunity that it’s the absolute worst card in Marvel Snap, but that seems to be the general consensus around Martyr. Is it actually possible to make this card playable? Here’s our take on the best Martyr decks to build in Marvel Snap.

Best Marvel Snap Decks for Martyr

First off, let’s go over Martyr’s ability in Marvel Snap: At the end of the game, move to a location that LOSES you the game, if possible.

That’s a pretty ridiculous ability and you might be wondering why anyone would ever put this card in a deck. Well, the answer is simple: Martyr is a 1-Cost, 4-Power card, which is a pretty good stat line. There are also ways to play around her ability, such as changing locations as needed, or simply filling up the board so it’s impossible for Martyr to move somewhere that loses you the game. It’ll take a bit of work, but you can absolutely make it happen if you want to.

Kazoo

Ant-Man

Squirrel Girl

Martyr

Invisible Woman

Jeff

Shadow King

Dazzler

Shanna

Shang-Chi

Kazar

Blue Marvel

Valkyrie

We’re going back to basics with this first decklist. Kazoo is likely the very first archetype you’ll play when you’re just starting out in Marvel Snap. The idea here is to flood the board with 1 drops, then power them up with cards like Blue Marvel and Kazar.

By the end of the game, your board will be so filled up that Martyr won’t have anywhere to move, and she gets the buff from Kazar as well. Dazzler’s also here to provide a bit of a power boost, while Shanna helps to fill out your slots while also giving you a bit of variance in your gameplay. Of course, this decklist completely flops to Killmonger, so make sure to retreat if you’re up against a tech deck or a destroy deck.

Elsa Kitty

Kitty Pryde

Bast

Nico Minoru

Martyr

Elsa Bloodstone

Goose

Luke Cage

Armor

Jeff

Mysterio

Bishop

Moon Girl

Elsa saw a bit of a decline in popularity after getting a slight nerf, but make no mistake, she’s still plenty powerful if you’re able to get her going early. The idea here is to fill up two lanes as quickly as possible with Elsa on the board, while buffing Bishop by replaying Kitty over and over again.

We have Moon Girl here to double up your hand, and her best targets are Elsa and Kitty themselves, though Martyr’s not a bad hit either, considering her stat line. Similar to the Kazoo decklist, this list allows you to flood the board while buffing up Bishop and Kitty without limiting yourself, and it’s also much more resistant to Killmonger as you should be able to throw priority pretty easily.

Thanos Lockdown

Ant-Man

Martyr

Armor

Captain America

Cosmo

Kazar

Blue Marvel

Devil Dinosaur

Professor X

Klaw

Spectrum

Thanos

The Marvel Snap meta is still very much dominated by lockdown and prison cards, and you’ll find that Martyr can be a good fit for this archetype as well, since you can lock down her lane with Professor X and prevent her from moving. If you can’t lock down her lane, this deck should allow you to fill the board as well as a backup plan.

The basic idea here probably needs no introduction. Play the Stones out, but save the Soul Stone and Power Stone for later, then play the Time Stone on turn 3 to cheat out a 5-Cost card like X or Dino on turn 4. Klaw, Spectrum, and Blue Marvel are here to help buff up your locked down lanes with even more power, though you could swap in Ms Marvel for Klaw if you’d like as well. Just keep an eye on the unique Costs in each lane.

Alioth Lockdown

Nebula

Martyr

Luke Cage

Jeff

Storm

Ms Marvel

Iron Lad

Professor X

Legion

Doctor Doom

Alioth

America Chavez

Speaking of lockdown and Ms Marvel, Martyr also works very well in this decklist without Thanos, though you do need a few other Series 5 cards to make it work.

This decklist does require you to lock down Martyr’s lane with Professor X, but even if you aren’t able to do that, Jeff, Ms Marvel, Doctor Doom, and Alioth should be able to make up for that shortcoming. The play lines are the same here: play out your cards from turns 1 to 3 and lock down a lane with Storm on 3, then focus on locking another lane with Professor X.

Your final turn can be used to clinch the win with Alioth, or have Doctor Doom or Ms Marvel send out more Power to the sides.

And those are the best Martyr decks you should build in Marvel Snap.