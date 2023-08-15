Best Lady Deathstrike Decks in Marvel Snap

Lady Deathstrike is an iconic villain in the X-Men series, and her inclusion in Marvel Snap opens up a lot more options for folks who love playing the destroy archetype. Here are our picks for the best Lady Deathstrike decks to play in Marvel Snap.

Best Marvel Snap Decks with Lady Deathstrike

As always, let’s go over her ability first. Lady Deathstrike is a 5-Cost, 3- Power card with the following ability: On Reveal: Destroy each card here with less Power than this.

On paper, this sounds pretty amazing. However, keep in mind that she’s a 5-Cost card, meaning that she’s a pretty heavy investment in the late-game, and if you don’t play her correctly, she could result in a huge loss in tempo and may cost you the game. That said, we do believe that she fits well in a variety of decks, and not just Destroy. She could work well as a tech card in Marvel Snap as well, allowing you to take out cards like Dracula and Iron Man, which push a good amount of Power on the board with no Power values themselves.

Honest Destroy

Image Source: Marvel Snap Zone via Twinfinite

Deadpool

Nova

Bucky Barnes

Carnage

Wolverine

Killmonger

Venom

Daken

Deathlok

Lady Deathstrike

Knull

Death

This is a classic destroy decklist that plays pretty decently in the current Marvel Snap meta, and looks to fit in Lady Deathstrike as yet another destruction tool to make Death cheaper and Knull bigger. The game plan here is very simple: blow up as many things as possible in the first four turns, line everything up in a single lane if you have Lady Deathstrike in hand for turn 5, then drop Knull and Death on turn 6.

Even without Lady Deathstrike herself, this deck should still perform decently with cards like Bucky Barnes and Daken pushing power onto the board.

Negative Zabu

Image Source: Marvel Snap Zone via Twinfinite

Zabu

Ironheart

Mystique

Mister Negative

Shuri

Wong

Iron Man

Lady Deathstrike

Black Panther

Jane Foster

Arnim Zola

Knull

For a more greedy style of play, you may want to slot Lady Deathstrike into a Negative list instead. This decklist looks to push out large amounts of power with the Wong/Panther/Zola combo, or with the classic Negative-d Iron Man/Mystique combo on the last turn.

Lady Deathstrike could be used offensively if she gets Negative-d, allowing her to destroy more cards on the opponent’s side of the board, or you could also use her to clear cards like Ironheart and Mister Negative and create more board space. For the really greedy plays, Zabu followed up with Wong, Shuri, and Lady Deathstrike will completely decimate a lane, but make sure you can win at least one other lane by turn 6.

Sentry Junk

Image Source: Marvel Snap Zone via Twinfinite

The Hood

Carnage

Hazmat

Luke Cage

Zabu

Viper

Green Goblin

Debrii

Absorbing Man

Enchantress

Sentry

Lady Deathstrike

The junk decks have been languishing for a bit in Marvel Snap, and while we don’t expect Lady Deathstrike to bring this archetype back to the forefront, it could add some spice to the decklist. This deck looks to clear out unwanted cards like The Hood and the Void from Sentry, while also potentially destroying your opponent’s cards.

The rest of the list is based around filling the opponent’s board with as much crap as possible, like rocks from Debrii and Green Goblin. You could also have a cheeky play by reducing the entire board’s power with Hazmat, then drop Lady Deathstrike on one of those lanes to destroy everything there and win that lane.