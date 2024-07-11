How to Fix Zenless Zone Zero “Checking Resource Integrity” Error

If you’re stuck on “Checking resource integrity” in Zenless Zone Zero when trying to load the game on PC, there are thankfully a handful of fixes to try so you can carry on playing. Technical issues are commonplace in live service games – even those that have been running for a while. Nevertheless, this guide will take you through all of the solutions you can try, along with the steps on how to carry each one out.

ZZZ Checking Resource Integrity Error Fixes

For Zenless Zone Zero players on PC, here are all the solutions you can try to fix being stuck “Checking resources integrity”:

Closing and restarting the game. If this doesn’t work once, try restarting your PC altogether.

Make sure ZZZ is fully updated. In the launcher, select the three-lined button next to “Start Game”. Select “Check for Updates”.

Check and repair any broken game files. Select the three-lined button next to “Start Game” in the game’s launcher. Click on “Repair Now”.

Make sure your GPU is fully updated. Download the latest GeForce drivers or NVIDIA drivers. Restart the game.

Launch the game as an Admin. In the launcher, click the three-line menu button next to “Start Game”. Select “Game Settings”. Choose “Open Directory”. Find the “ZenlessZoneZero” application file. Right-click and select “Properties”. Click on the “Compatibility” tab. Check the box for “Run this program as an administrator”. Select “Apply”, and then “OK”. Go back the the Game Directory. Launch the “ZenlessZoneZero” application file.

Re-install the game. Select the launcher’s three-lined button next to “Start Game”. Click on “Game Settings”. Select “Uninstall Game”. Choose “Confirm”. Reinstall and launch the game.



What if None of the Fixes Work?

If Zenless Zone Zero still ends up being stuck on “Checking resource integrity” when trying to play the game after attempting all of these solutions, you can fill out a ticket at the HoYoverse Help Center. Select the “Issue Feedback” option under “Contact Us” to fill out your details and provide screenshots for the technical support team.

