What is Second Coming of Solaris’ Local Drink in Wuthering Waves? Answered

The Second Coming of Solaris is the third limited-time event in Wuthering Waves. Every day, you will receive a mission to find certain items. On the first day, you must bring a local drink to Maqi. In this guide, we’ll walk you through everything you need to know!

How to Make Second Coming of Solaris’ Local Drink in Wuthering Waves

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

To complete the first mission in the Second Coming of Solaris event, you must bring either Refreshment Tea or Angelica Tea. Both beverages require Tea Leaves, which you can purchase from Mahe Shop. You must pay 1,000 coins for one packet of Tea Leaves, and you can buy up to 100 units.

The store is located on the north side of Jinzhou city near Panhua Restaurant. You may already be familiar with the man since you need to speak with him to unlock the recipe for Clear Soup. The other ingredients for the two beverages are different. Here is the list of all materials for each local drink recipe:

Refreshment Tea Tea Leaves Noctemint Honeysuckle

Angelica Tea Tea Leaves Angelica Honeysuckle



Angelica, Noctemint, and Honeysuckle can be found growing in the wild. However, you can also purchase these herbs from Shifang Pharmacy. Each plant costs 3,000 coins, and you can only buy up to 15 plants before the shop needs to be restocked.

Besides those two drinks, you can also make another beverage called Happiness Tea on the cooking menu. Unfortunately, you cannot offer this drink to Maqi since it doesn’t use Tea Leaves.

Technically, you can also ask Maqi for a hint about the local drink. The woman will tell you to speak with Ganxue, who owns the Pioneer Association Shop. Note that this step is optional.

Once you have the tea, you can deliver the item to Maqi. There will be a short cutscene, and you can claim your reward via the event screen. Here is what you can get by completing the first-day challenge in the Second Coming of Solaris event:

Astrite x60

Advanced Resonance Potion x4

Medium Energy Core x5

That’s everything you need to know about the Second Coming of Solaris’ local drink. For more Wuthering Waves content, you can check out our post on how to get high scores in the Alloy Smelt event.

