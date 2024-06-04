How to Find Uncle Li & Unlock Clear Soup in Wuthering Waves

You can unlock various cooking recipes by speaking with NPCs in Wuthering Waves. In order to find the recipe for Clear Soup, you must speak with four people, including a man named Uncle Li.

Wuthering Waves Uncle Li Location

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

You can find Uncle Li near Panhua Restaurant in Jinzhou. You should be familiar with this location since this is where you can cook various dishes and buy fresh ingredients. He will only show up between 6 AM and 5 PM. If you are at the wrong time, you can quickly change the in-game hour via the Set Time screen.

The old man will be standing near a row of plants. When you speak with him, you can select Gourment Romors, and he will tell you about what he knows about Clear Soup.

How to Unlock Clear Soup in Wuthering Waves

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Although you can purchase some new recipes, there are a handful of cooking ingredients and dishes that can only be unlocked by speaking with NPCs. Among them is Clear Soup, which is an important cooking ingredient that you need to make several meals. You can obtain the recipe by speaking with four people, including Uncle Li.

Here are the locations of all NPCs:

Panhua – She is the owner of Panhua Restaurant. You can find her at her shop on the northeast side of Jinzhou.

Mahe – He is a shopkeeper who sells various cooking ingredients. His store is located north of Panhua Restaurant.

Uncle Li – You can find him standing near Panhua Restaurant during the daytime.

Koko—She owns Shifang Pharmacy. You can reach her shop by heading south from Panhua Restaurant.

That’s everything you need to know about finding Uncle Li and unlocking Clear Soup in Wuthering Waves. For more related content, you can read our post on how to wait for Xiao Yu’s message.

