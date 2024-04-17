Image Source: Blizzard
Category:
Guides

World of Warcraft The War Within Beta Expected Release Date & How to Sign Up

Be among the first to dive beneath Azeroth!
Stephanie Watel
Stephanie Watel
|
Published: Apr 17, 2024

As World of Warcraft players far and wide continue to wait for the release of The War Within later this year, there’s equal anticipation for the expansion’s Beta Access. It will give a select pool of players firsthand experience with the new content beneath the surface of Azeroth, so it’s a very exciting opportunity. If you want to be a part of it, here’s our handy guide that explains when the Beta release date is for WoW The War Within and how to register.

Recommended Videos

How to Sign Up For The War Within Beta Access

World of Warcraft how to sign up for War Within Beta Access
Image Source: Blizzard

There are now two ways you can drop your name in the hat for Beta access to World of Warcraft’s The War Within expansion. The first, which debuted yesterday, is via an official sign-up prompt on the official website for The War Within.

The prompt is at the very top of the page and also right above the Pre-Purchase section under ‘Beta & Game Updates’. You should see a big button where you can automatically opt-in for Beta Access if you’re signed into your BattleNet account.

This method puts you in the running for Beta Access, but it is not guaranteed. You will receive an email from Blizzard if and when you are selected to participate.

The other way to opt in for Beta Access is by pre-purchasing the Epic Edition of The War Within, which you can also do on the same page. If you already have another edition of WoW added to your account, the Epic Edition will be available to you at a reduced price of $40 USD.

This is the more tempting option for players because pre-purchasing the Epic Edition guarantees you a spot in Beta Access. Not only that, you’ll also get Early Access a few days before the official release of the expansion.

When Is The War Within Beta Start Date?

World of Warcraft when will the War Within Beta become available
Image Source: Blizzard

As exciting as it is to have these options available to choose from, there is the matter of when the Beta will actually become available for players everywhere. As of this writing, the developers behind The War Within have not yet confirmed a release date for Beta Access. They’re still very much in the trenches, working on adding the last pieces of the cinematic and gameplay content required for launch and then testing everything from start to finish.

At this point, with the official release of The War Within expected late Summer (per their Roadmap), our educated guess for Beta Access would probably be around a couple of months prior, maybe in June. When we receive updated information about the release date, we will include that here.

That concludes our guide that answers when the beta for World of Warcraft’s The War Within will become available. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know if you’re planning on taking part in the Beta Access.

Be sure to check out all of our latest guides and news for World of Warcraft, such as how to check WoW sever status.

