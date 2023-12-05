Is World of Warcraft Down? How to Check WoW Server Status

Blizzard is typically good about fixing up their games when things go wrong, but that doesn’t mean they are exactly safe from failure. Nothing is worse than trying to load into a game just to have it consistently fail and being unsure of where the problem originates. This guide should help with that as an easy resource to see if World of Warcraft is down for everyone or if somehow the problem is only on you.

Is World of Warcraft Down?

As of 11:46 AM ET on Dec. 5, World of Warcraft isn’t technically down. There was scheduled maintenance that took place from 10 AM to 11 AM. So if you are running into issues, it’s residual issues coming from the end of maintenance and it should be fixed relatively soon. This is definitely the cause of the BLZ51934200 error that you might be getting.

As this isn’t server breakage or something similar, Blizzard knows what they are doing, so things will probably be cleaned up by noon at the latest. All things told, this is at least a simple issue when compared to other similar problems.

How to Check World of Warcraft Server Status

Your first stop should be the Realm Status page for the game, as there is a chance certain issues could be localized to just the Realm you play on. If that comes up clean, you should definitely check the Blizzard Customer Service Twitter account, as it is good about acknowledging issues when they crop up.

If there is still a problem that you can’t find any official reporting on, Downdetector is a good stop, considering it relies entirely on user reports. This is also a good early warning sign that things are breaking.

Just for reference: If it’s a BLZ51903006 error, though, it’s possibly something wrong with your set up.

Hopefully, this helps you keep things straight with the status of World of Warcraft. If you are ever having problems we haven’t mentioned, write us a quick comment, and we will look into it.