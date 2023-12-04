How to Fix World of Warcraft Error Code BLZ51934200

Error codes are just a fact of life when it comes to playing online games. While this is annoying, it’s not always the worst situation.

The first step to figuring out any error code is seeing if it is server side or client side, which would make it on you to solve. If you’re getting BLZ51934200 in World of Warcraft, here’s what to do.

World of Warcraft BLZ51934200 Error Code Fix

The accompanying information when this error code pops up says, “No servers are currently available.” This is a big sign that getting this error is an issue on Blizzard’s side, and there’s unfortunately nothing you can do. As this is all server-related, you can only wait as Blizzard works on whatever is causing the issue. This is strictly a modern World of Warcraft issue, and Classic should be unaffected.

The most recent emergence of this error has been reported throughout the afternoon of Dec. 3, but Blizzard is at least aware of this issue.

[#WorldOfWarcraft] We're currently investigating an issue affecting our authentication servers, which may result in failed or slow login attempts. — Blizzard CS EU (@BlizzardCSEU_EN) December 4, 2023

This time, it was apparently a problem with the authentication servers, preventing players from accessing servers that are still operational. There is no clear notice on when this might be fixed, but it shouldn’t be too long, as it as only been around an hour since Blizzard acknowledged the issue in the tweet.

In the meantime, there isn’t much players can do. If you’d like to give it a try, you can always try logging out and logging back in. It isn’t clear if the authentication issue is affecting everyone, so there’s a chance some could slip through.

If you are seeing this error at any other time and we haven’t updated the guide yet about it, the first place to check is always the Blizzard Customer Service Twitter account. They are typically good at letting players know when an error has occurred and they have started working on the problem.

Hopefully, this has helped you understand the cause of World of Warcraft error code BLZ51934200, and any issues will soon be corrected.