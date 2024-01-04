Will There Be A Season Two of Chainsaw Man? Explained

Chainsaw Man took the anime world by storm and has fully lived up to the lofty expectations set by Tatsuki Fujimoto’s acclaimed dark fantasy manga. But when will season 2 of the Chainsaw Man anime come out?

Is Chainsaw Man Getting a Season 2?

Image Credit: MAPPA and Tatsuki Fujimoto

A second season for Chainsaw Man hasn’t officially been confirmed, but considering its current success, it shouldn’t be too long before a second season is announced.

The first season of Chainsaw Man achieved critical acclaim and earned a very impressive 8.7 score on IMDB. The series is also making waves in the anime community, boasting an 8.81 audience score on the anime ranking site, My Anime List. And that’s not even mentioning the insane reaction to the series opening theme.

However, we likely won’t hear anything definitive about the series’ second season until after the Chainsaw Man Movie: Reze Arc film has come and gone. Picking up right after the end of season 1, the movie will adapt the events of Denji’s encounter with Reze and the fallout that ensues, advancing the plot the same way Mugen Train did for Demon Slayer.

Is Chainsaw Man Cancelled?

The biggest concern for some Chainsaw Man aficionados is surely the fact that no definitive word for a second season has been provided yet. Whereas many anime season finales will state on-screen that a further season is incoming, the simple truth is that no such confirmation exists at this time.

Upon episode 12’s release, the official Twitter PR account thanked fans for supporting the anime and manga without mentioning a release date for the next cour.

What we can say is that Chainsaw Man has not been cancelled in any way, shape, or form at this stage, and it is incredibly unlikely that it will be before a second season hits the screen.

MAPPA clearly knows that it has a hit on its hands, but it could be a while before we hear anything concrete. The studio is currently wrapped up with both the Reze arc movie and other projects, and the animators are certainly at their limit in terms of their workload.

All the same, we’ll update this article accordingly once relevant news has broken regarding the next part of the series.

That’s everything we know about whether or not there will be a season two of Chainsaw Man. Be sure to check out the rest of our entertainment and anime guides below, and stay up to date with the latest Chainsaw Man manga chapters through our release date calendar.