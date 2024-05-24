Echelon opertors in XDefiant
Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite
Category:
Guides

Will Team Deathmatch Be Added to XDefiant?

What kind of shooter doesn't have Team Deathmatch?
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|
Published: May 24, 2024 12:54 pm

The more I play XDefiant, the more I realize that it’s far from being as competitive as CS or CoD. With so many different modes, newer players find it hard to adjust to playing the objectives and controlling the map. However, one mode is missing and doesn’t require map knowledge at all: TDM. So, when will Team Deathmatch be added to XDefiant? Here is what we know so far.

Recommended Videos

When Will XDefiant Get Team Deathmatch?

Player defending a checkpoint in XDefiant
Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite
Player defending a checkpoint in XDefiant
Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite
Player defending a checkpoint in XDefiant
Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

The last time we got information on the new game modes was in 2023 when Ubisoft published its year 1 XDefiant roadmap. Since then, they’ve been completely ambiguous on what game modes they’ll add and when. So, it’s safe to say for now that XDefiant will not get Team Deathmatch for at least a few months, if not a whole year.

However, developers often adjust their plans based on community feedback, so we can’t completely write out TDM. For now, the only thing we players can do is spam their Discord suggestions channel with Team Deathmatch requests. Hopefully, they will take note of the demand and decide to add it.

Until that happens, your best option is to queue Hot Shot. It’s basically TDM but with a few extra quirks. One is collecting bounties off enemy bodies to earn score. The other is that each team’s kill leader gets buffs and is visible on the minimap. Both are hard to mess up, even if you’re new to the FPS genre.

Anyway, that’s all we can tell you right now on whether Team Deathmatch will be added to XDefiant or not. If you want to stay up-to-date on XDefiant’s current and upcoming features, be sure to bookmark Twinfinite. Also, check out the XDefiant section for in-depth guides on how to get XP boosters, the best weapons, and more.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Wuthering Waves Weapons Tier List
Calcharo art from Wuthering Waves
Category: Guides
Guides
Wuthering Waves Weapons Tier List
Lewis Rees Lewis Rees May 24, 2024
Read Article Wuthering Waves: Tower of Adversity Guide
Rover standing in front of the door to the Tower of Adversity in Wuthering Waves
Category: Guides
Guides
Wuthering Waves: Tower of Adversity Guide
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković May 24, 2024
Read Article How to Change Your Name in Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves model selection with male rover in the foreground
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Change Your Name in Wuthering Waves
Lewis Rees Lewis Rees May 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Wuthering Waves Weapons Tier List
Calcharo art from Wuthering Waves
Category: Guides
Guides
Wuthering Waves Weapons Tier List
Lewis Rees Lewis Rees May 24, 2024
Read Article Wuthering Waves: Tower of Adversity Guide
Rover standing in front of the door to the Tower of Adversity in Wuthering Waves
Category: Guides
Guides
Wuthering Waves: Tower of Adversity Guide
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković May 24, 2024
Read Article How to Change Your Name in Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves model selection with male rover in the foreground
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Change Your Name in Wuthering Waves
Lewis Rees Lewis Rees May 24, 2024
Author
Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa is a full-time League of Legends solo queue grinder and a passionate killer sudoku player. He has also been moonlighting as a staff writer on Twinfinite since late 2023 so he can finance his mobile gacha addiction.