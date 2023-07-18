Why Was Amouranth Banned From Twitch? Explained

There has seemingly been a weird string of Twitch bans recently. While the streaming giant isn’t always forthcoming about ban reasons, it’s not always hard to figure out. The most recent big name on Twitch to be banned is Amouranth, and we can hopefully shed more light on the situation.

Amouranth Twitch Ban Explanation

Similar to the recent situation with Pewdiepie, the reason behind Amouranth being banned by Twitch on July 18 hasn’t been revealed.

Amouranth recently signed a deal to stream with the new service Kick, so the timing is doubly unexpected. At this time, neither Amouranth nor Twitch have put out any notice. The only way to tell she’s been banned is to visit her Twitch page and see the “Sorry, that page is in another castle!” message. Due to the lack of communication, this is likely a temporary ban, though the duration is unknown.

The streamer is no doubt used to the ban process by now, as this is officially her seventh since she first started.

Every Amouranth Twitch Ban

As said, Amouranth has been by Twitch seven times. Clearly, the streaming service doesn’t have any strict three-strikes rule, but she is likely the record holder for most bans.

September 2019 – Accidentally exposed herself on stream.

March 2020 – Unknown reasons.

May 2020 – Accidentally showed an inappropriate image on stream.

June 2021 – Caused by massive reports from suggestive ASMR stream(s).

October 2021 – Unknown reasons.

May 2023 – Unknown reasons.

July 2023 – Unknown reasons.

We will update this guide if information on Amouranth’s most recent Twitch ban comes to light.