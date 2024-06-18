Why Is Cats Trending on Steam?

A quick glance at the current Steam charts will reveal quite a surprise for most gamers: the inclusion of a barebones clicker game called Cats. If you’re wondering exactly why this is the case and why it’s significant, here’s why Cats is trending on Steam.

Why Is Cats on Steam So Popular?

Put simply, Cats is trending on Steam because it masquerades as an NFT game where you can earn in-game items to sell for real money on the marketplace. It doesn’t have any more gameplay to it than clicking Cats and randomly earning different variants to add to your collection.

In this sense, it’s very similar to Banana, another clicker game that recently blew up on Steam. In that game, you click endlessly on a banana with the random chance of unlocking a banana variant that then carries a real-life cash value.

Some reviewers on Cats’ Steam page have echoed this sentiment. That said, it has garnered some praise for having more animations each time you click a cat, as opposed to the static visuals of Banana. Don’t expect Cats to be the final entry in this craze, either. While there aren’t any other clicker games of this type on the Steam charts right now, it’s bound to happen.

As such, if you’re seeing the rage behind the Cats game on Steam, note that this isn’t a cutesy title like Little Kitty, Big City. Instead, it’s instead a platform for an NFT-style marketplace, rather than anything with a dedicated style of hands on gameplay.

