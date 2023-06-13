Who Voices Tulin in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Answered

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

In a whimsical fantasy world like Hyrule Kingdom, there’s a whole host of different characters to meet on your epic quest. One of the many figures Link meets on his journey is called Tulin, and they’re proving to be quite popular with the fanbase right now. But one query that continues to crop up is: Who voices Tulin in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? With that in mind, let’s get to the bottom of this conundrum. Let’s do it!

Who Is the Voice Actor for Tulin in Zelda: TOTK?

The voice actor who portrays Tulin in Zelda: TOTK is Cristina Valenzuela, who is also known by her stage name, Cristina Vee. She’s a talented and experienced performer who has been tapped for numerous roles, ranging from Octavia in Omega Strikers to Maxima from Octopath Traveler 2 to Hawk from The Seven Deadly Sins.

Image Source: Getty Images (Vivian Killilia)

She’s largely well known for her top-notch voice work across anime and video games, though she’s also lent her voice to a handful of animated TV shows like Mirta in The Loud House spin-off, The Casagrandes.

Who Is Tulin?

Tulin first debuted as a minor character in 2017’s Zelda: Breath of the Wild, though his role in Nintendo’s latest adventure is much more fleshed out. In fact, Tulin is a protector of the Hyrule Kingdom, the Sage of Wind, and an accomplished archer who has the handy ability of flight.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Furthermore, he’s descended from the Rito Champion, Revali, and the only son of Rito Warrior, Teba, and his wife, Saki. From an early age, he’s always longed to become a Warrior like his father, and his bravery and enthusiasm knows no bounds. Ultimately, his courage and virtue help Link put an end to Ganandorf’s dastardly plans.

And with that, we conclude our guide on who voices Tulin in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more, here’s who voices Purah and Ganon. Otherwise, why not take a gander at our further coverage down below before you go.

About the author

