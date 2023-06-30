Who Is Margrace in Final Fantasy 16? Answered (Spoilers)

Image Credit: Square Enix via Twinfinite

At the beginning of Final Fantasy 16, players will be introduced to a mysterious figure named Lord Margrace, who Clive believes to be Ifrit’s Dominant. Many characters also seem to be convinced of Margrace’s identity, yet the game remains silent about the truth. If you can’t wait to know the answer and don’t mind a lot of spoilers, you can read this article to satisfy your curiosity.

*Warning: This article contains spoilers for Final Fantasy 16!*

Final Fantasy 16 Margrace’s Identity

Lord Margrace is the alias Joshua Rosfield uses after his supposed death at the Phoenix Gate. Although he received mortal wounds from Ifrit, the Phoenix’s regenerative ability somehow kept the boy alive until the Knights of the Undying saved him. They are a group of people who are devoted followers of the Phoenix’s Dominant, and they continue to protect Joshua despite the fall of the Grand Duchy of Rosaria.

You will be able to see Margrace’s face clearly for the first time after you defeat Garuda and save Gav from falling to his death. There will be a short cutscene where Margrace and his Attendant discuss their plan to visit the Phoenix Gate. Not long after, the young man will gaze into the distance and lower his hood to reveal the face of an older Joshua.

During his years with the Knights of the Undying, Margrace has become aware of Ultima’s existence and their desire to claim Clive as their vessel. Although it is unclear why the young man never approaches his brother, Margrace still deeply cares about Clive despite almost being killed by Ifrit.

Margrace always stays in the shadows, but you will see him again after Clive exits the Phoenix Gate and unlocks Limit Break. He does not approach the group and remains hidden as he silently panics about being too late before leaving the area. I won’t spoil you further, but I assure you that Margrace will become an important character in the main story, and this won’t be the last time you encounter him.

Considering that the Phoenix is almost impossible to kill, many players may not be that surprised about Margrace’s identity in Final Fantasy 16. Personally, I believed Joshua was definitely dead, but I was quite happy to be wrong. Still, people who love dark stories with many deaths do not need to worry because there are plenty of characters who will die in this tragic fantasy tale.

