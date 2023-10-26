Where to Get Yak Milk in FFXIV

One of Final Fantasy XIV’s most intensive and profitable pastimes is crafting and gathering, and just as there are countless items to find and craft throughout the game, there are equally countless materials that go into the recipes for those crafts.

For any connoisseur of the needle or hammer, knowing how and where to get the best materials for the latest and most reliable crafted items and gear is especially important. One such one is Yak Milk, which goes into a number of different recipes. If you’re wondering where exactly to find it, here is our handy guide for where to find Yak Milk in FFXIV.

How to Obtain Yak Milk in FFXIV

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Yak Milk is a consumable ingredient that also can be used to craft a variety of items, so players are often on the lookout for it. On the traditional front, it can be acquired via farming the animal it drops from, which is the Wooly Yak. These large creatures with fluffy white wool and big curled horns spawn regularly in the snowy fields of the Coerthas Western Highlands, specifically around (X:14.8, Y:16.4).

Do keep in mind that not every Wooly Yak you bring down will drop Yak Milk. It can take sometimes up to a few kills before you see any, but it’ll range from 1 to 3 cans per drop. The Yaks themselves also respawn pretty quickly, so you can do at least an easy few rounds on the herd to get a decent amount of Yak Milk for your efforts.

Alternatively, if you don’t want to bother with farming kills and gil isn’t an issue for you, instead you can pay a visit to a local Market Board and there is usually some being sold by fellow players. As of this writing, the average price for Yak Milk on Aether servers is around 500-700 gil/piece, with it usually being sold in small batches.

One other option is to purchase it from an Elezen NPC named Vral at the Crystarium. His shop is located at (X:9.0, Y:12.3), and he sells Yak Milk for 617 gil/piece. Not exactly a bigger bargain, but if the Market Boards are low on supply, he’ll always have it available.

What Can Be Crafted With Yak Milk in FFXIV

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Yak Milk can be used in a variety of culinary crafting recipes including:

Berube Feed – part of Crystarium Custom Deliveries (Level 78 Culinarian/Alchemist recipe)

Sour Cream (Level 51 Culinarian recipe)

Fermented Butter (Level 53 Culinarian recipe)

Ishgardian Tea (Level 53 Culinarian recipe)

Frozen Spirits (Level 58 Culinarian recipe)

Fig Bavarois (Level 51 Culinarian recipe)

Kaiser Roll (Level 55 Culinarian recipe)

Ishgardian Muffin (Level 53 Culinarian recipe)

Nut Bake (Level 75 Culinarian recipe)

Alpine Supper Set (Level 60 Culinarian recipe)

Homemade Cookie Set (Level 80 Culinarian recipe)

Giant Beaver Burger Set (Level 80 Culinarian recipe)

Hot Chocolate (Level 60/Master Culinarian III recipe)

Creme Brulee (Level 60/Master Culinarian III recipe)

Kingcake (Level 60/Master Culinarian III recipe)

Angler Stew (Level 60/Master Culinarian IV recipe)

Pixieberry Cheesecake (Level 80/Master Culinarian VII recipe)

Kukuru Rusk (Level 80/Master Culinarian VII recipe)

Ovim Meatballs (Level 80/Master Culinarian VIII recipe)

Honey Croissant (Level 80/Master Culinarian VIII recipe)

Silkie Pudding (Level 80/Master Culinarian VIII recipe)

Golden Pineapple Juice (Level 80/Master Culinarian VIII recipe)

Lemon Muffin (Level 80/Master Culinarian VIII recipe)

It can also even be used to make a couple of furnishings, including the Garden Tool Shelf (outdoor; Level 80 Alchemist recipe) and the Grocery Counter Cart (indoor; Level 80 Culinarian recipe).

That concludes our guide for where to get Yak Milk in FFXIV. We hope you found this informative and helpful, and let us know if you enjoy crafting in gathering in the game.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Final Fantasy XIV, such as everything you should do daily and weekly in the game.