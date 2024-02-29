Where to Find Tonberry King in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The vast world of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is abundant in not only beautiful and memorable scenery but also plenty of thrilling adventures and mysteries to discover. Many of those mysteries are closely guarded by formidable foes, and you’ll want to know how to find the Tonberry King in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

A fearsomely adorable fixture in the Final Fantasy franchise, this creature brandishes a crown and a blade that you don’t want to take lightly. If you’re wondering how exactly to track him down, here’s our handy guide for where to find him.

Tonberry King Location in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Image Source: Square Enix

The one and only Tonberry King is not an easy creature to find in FF7 Rebirth, as he’s not a regular type of enemy. This is a special foe that can only be unlocked after completing enough of the World Intel tasks provided by Chadley while traveling around the Corel Desert region of the map.

Once you’ve filled that World Intel task quota, the Tonberry King will become available as a challenge reward for you to seek out when you feel prepared. Once you’ve equipped the best gear, materia, and accessories you have, the Tonberry King will be found lurking in the Coliseum Ruins, specifically in the bottom right section of the area.

Don’t worry about not being able to find him because, unlike normal Tonberries, he’ll be brandishing a big, shiny crown along with his infamous, soul-sapping blade.

How to Steal the Tonberry King’s Crown in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Image Source: Square Enix

Bringing down the Tonberry King is no simple task, and it certainly was challenging for us, to say the least. It’s absolutely worth it, however, as taking this king’s crown is your ultimate goal.

In order to retrieve the crown, you’ll need to wear down the Tonberry King until it enters a ‘Dizzy’ state. Once it reaches that phase, the Crown will become its own target for you to focus damage on. Obviously, you’ll want your ranged attackers such as Barret and Aerith for this task, but whomever you choose, make sure you have Yuffie in your party or someone with Steal materia equipped.

Burn down its HP bar until the Tonberry King faces total defeat. Then you can steal its crown and walk away victorious. You’ll also receive a generous amount of EXP and gil, as well as 10 World Intel points to use for any Materia Creation needs with Chadley.

On top of that, the Tonberry King’s crown is a key item for a special sidequest with Johnny back in Costa del Sol, where he asks for your help in repairing the Seaside Inn. So make sure you get it to him as untarnished as possible.

That concludes our guide for how to find the Tonberry King in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know how challenging this royal-tier fight was for you, and if this was your first-ever encounter with the iconic Tonberry.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, as well as our official review of the game.