In a sci-fi future where interstellar space travel is possible, it’s amusing to think that gambling is still a popular pastime. Indeed, not only is there an abandoned space casino floating around called The Almagest, but it’s also brimming with lots of treasure and armed Spacers. So, if you fancy a flutter and you’re wondering where to find the casino in Starfield, here’s what you need to know. Let’s do this!

Starfield Almagest Casino Location

To be precise, The Almagest casino can be found orbiting the planet Nesoi in the Olympus system. This star system is just to the right-hand side of Alpha Centauri, which is one of the first star systems that you visit in the game.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

Do note, the Olympus system is very close to the Aranae system, and it’s easy to accidentally click on that one by mistake. The only difference is that Olympus is slightly above the Aranae system.

Once you make the grav jump to Nesoi, you’ll see The Almagest floating above the planet. If you hail the station, you’ll just hear static.

You’ll need to dock and board the station in order to access the casino. Once you’re within 500m range of The Almagest, press and hold the X button to dock with it.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

What Can You Find in The Almagest Casino?

Off the bat, you’ll quickly realize that the station has no gravity. Thanks to zero-g, you’ll be forced to float around the station using the Y button to ascend and the B button to descend. Of course, you’re not alone in the this abandoned gambling house, as a bunch of hostile Spacers have taken refuge.

In total, there are around 10 armed Spacers floating around the station. They’re not particularly difficult to dispatch as long as you’re stocked up on decent weapons and plenty of healing items like Med Packs, Emergency Kits, or Trauma Packs. Once they’ve been dealt with, you can start looting the casino.

The biggest treasure in the entire station is a bunch of contraband items locked in a secret room. You’ll need the combination to get your mitts on it, though we’ve got you covered in our dedicated guide.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

In addition, you’ll also find the following loot:

1 x Nova Galactic Manual (Permanently Reduces Fuel Needed for a Grav jump by 1%)

1 x Novice Level Locked Safe

1 x Advanced Level Locked Safe

1 x Master Level Locked Safe

Several Chests

All in all, it’s a pretty good haul, especially for such a short and sweet dungeon. That said, to get the most out of the loot in this area, we’d recommend maxing out the Security Skill so you can open the more challenging locked chests.

How to Exit The Almagest Casino

As the zero-g can be so disorientating, it can be difficult to find your way out of the casino. To find the exit, head to the top of The Almagest. If you’re unsure of where to go, simply follow the arrow shown in the image below.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

And, that wraps up our guide on where to find the casino in Starfield. For more, here’s whether you should kill or spare Ron Hope and how to escape ship combat with ease. And for everything else, keep it locked at Twinfinite.