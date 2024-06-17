Customizing your character is always an important part of any gaming experience and, well, the right kind of haircut makes all the difference. But if you want to change your hair in this Roblox experience, first you’ll have to know where to find the Barber in Type Soul. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know on how to track him down.

Recommended Videos

Where is the Barber Location in Type Soul?

You can find the Type Soul barber in Karakura Town, but where exactly? The easy way is to start from the garage, on the right side of town, near to where all the tall buildings are. You can go straight from there – just make sure that the two bridges are on your left as you walk down the road. You will know you are in the right place when you see several single houses.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Pass the basketball field on the right, while going straight. You will be pretty close to the Bank NPC as well. Once you see a wall with a single bench on the right, on the left there will be two houses, one in front of the other. The one you need is a small house in front of the one made up of cement. You will recognize the Barber NPC by his peculiar look, as he has one shoulder and arm out of his suit, and black helmet hair.

How to Use the Type SoulBarber NPC

Basically, once you greet him, and you have enough money (150k Kan) he will give you a list of possible assets IDs to fill. This is where you can use hair accessories IDs that you want your character to wear and that you can find in the store. It is a good way to avoid paying for the hair that you wish your character to have, and instead just use the direct asset IDs of the hair.

That’s all you need to know about where to find the barber in Type Soul. For more information on the game, check out how to leave divisions and how to get to the Rukon district.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy