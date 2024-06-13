There are many different areas and interesting places to explore in this Roblox experience. One of these is Rukongai, as it is called in the game, but where is it? Well, if you want to know how to get to the Rukon District in Type Soul, then we have all the information for you. Keep reading to find out what you need to know!

Access the Rukon District in Type Soul

In order to get into the Rukon district in Type Soul there is one huge requirement: you need to be a Soul Reaper. At the start of Type Soul, you can choose which of the different types of characters you want to be, such as Hollow, but if you did not choose Soul Reaper then you cannot enter Rukongai.

Visiting the Rukon district is definitely a huge part of being a Soul Reaper, and this journey starts after you have become a Lost Soul. This is a state that you can transition to after you have been killed in the game, for example by another player.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

After you’ve transitioned into this new state, you will be taken to Karakura Town. Once you have control of your character again, you can explore this new place and find a specific NPC called Kisuke. He is sitting on a bench in the middle of town. Talk with him about becoming a Soul Reaper, and after this conversation, you will be taken directly to the Rukon district.

What if you want to become a Soul Reaper, but you’ve already chosen another type of character? You’ll want to get your hands on a Soul Ticket, which allows you to reset your stats, a bit like resetting the game. Here’s how you can get your hands on a Soul Ticket:

Purchasing one in the game (it costs 500 Robux).

Defeating Bawabawa in Hueco Munca or Jidanbo in Soul Society.

Trading with another player.

That’s all we have for you on how to get to the Rukon district in Type Soul. For more information on the game, check out our guides on how to get God’s Prize and how to access AFK World.

