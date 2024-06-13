how to get to Rukon district in type soul - characters from type soul with the game's logo
How to Get to the Rukon District in Type Soul

Let's get to Rukongai!
Published: Jun 13, 2024 09:27 am

There are many different areas and interesting places to explore in this Roblox experience. One of these is Rukongai, as it is called in the game, but where is it? Well, if you want to know how to get to the Rukon District in Type Soul, then we have all the information for you. Keep reading to find out what you need to know!

Access the Rukon District in Type Soul

In order to get into the Rukon district in Type Soul there is one huge requirement: you need to be a Soul Reaper. At the start of Type Soul, you can choose which of the different types of characters you want to be, such as Hollow, but if you did not choose Soul Reaper then you cannot enter Rukongai.

Visiting the Rukon district is definitely a huge part of being a Soul Reaper, and this journey starts after you have become a Lost Soul. This is a state that you can transition to after you have been killed in the game, for example by another player.

A roblox character standing on the roof of a Japanese town
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

After you’ve transitioned into this new state, you will be taken to Karakura Town. Once you have control of your character again, you can explore this new place and find a specific NPC called Kisuke. He is sitting on a bench in the middle of town. Talk with him about becoming a Soul Reaper, and after this conversation, you will be taken directly to the Rukon district.

What if you want to become a Soul Reaper, but you’ve already chosen another type of character? You’ll want to get your hands on a Soul Ticket, which allows you to reset your stats, a bit like resetting the game. Here’s how you can get your hands on a Soul Ticket:

  • Purchasing one in the game (it costs 500 Robux).
  • Defeating Bawabawa in Hueco Munca or Jidanbo in Soul Society.
  • Trading with another player.

That’s all we have for you on how to get to the Rukon district in Type Soul. For more information on the game, check out our guides on how to get God’s Prize and how to access AFK World.

Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli is a gaming historian and freelance journalist, born with a faithful Commodore 64 by his side. He has been writing about games for 20+ years, with articles on gaming history published on Kotaku, PC Gamer, PcGamesN and Retro Gamer magazine. Say hi to him on Twitter at @damgentemp, or on his blog https://genesistemple.com (now dedicated to the history of video game design).