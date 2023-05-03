Image Source: EA Games

The droid T-18N is an interesting new NPC that you can help, and gain some great rewards from. But before you do that, you’ll need to track down this metal humanoid and bring them back to the Rambler’s Reach Outpost with the rest of the other ally NPCs you make during your adventure. And to do that, read on to discover where to find T-1N8 in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Locating and Recruiting T-1N8

Image Source: EA Games

T-1N8 is a neat droid that wants to use its mechanical skills to become a surgeon, a conclusion they came to after experiencing a tragic accident. As a result, T-1N8 has ended up on the planet Koboh in the Foothill Falls Region. All you’ll have to do is start at the Rambler’s Reach Outpost, and from there, make your way to the left or east side of the map through the tunnels.

Image Source: EA Games

From Rambler’s Reach, there’s a Relter creature you can use to fly across the gap and make your way behind the Abandoned Shack. But be ready for battle, there will be a pair of Bedlam raiders ready to rob you. Once you defeat them, you’ll be able to explore the area and take a little bit of time to look for seed pods if you plan on using your garden. Next, enter the underground doorway which will take you deep into the caves. Use your Force Pull to lift open the door.

Image Source: EA Games

Enter the hidden basement under the shack. Keep making your way through the dark and narrow pathway, and sure enough, you’ll see T-1N8 standing in a dark corner of a cave behind a metal desk. All you’ll have to do at this point is talk to him and then he’ll make his way back to the Rambler’s Reach Outpost after you recruit him.

And that’s it! Now you know where to find T-1N8 in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. With his help, you’ll be able to unlock the Datadisc when you challenge and defeat T-1N8 in a game of Holotactics. Surely, other secrets await and you should make sure to recruit all the allies in the game. After that, you’ll be able to enjoy the company of a diverse bunch of characters in your home base on Rambler’s Reach.

