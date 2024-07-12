Where to Find Mystical Crate in Refinery Pollution Point in Once Human

Not sure where to find the Mystical Crate in the Refinery Pollution Point in Once Human? Crates can be very hard to come by in the popular survival game, containing valuable loot to carry forward. If you’re combing through the Refinery Pollution Point looking for the Mystical Crate, we’re here to help.

Refinery Pollution Point Mystical Crate Location

Before you take on the main story mission called Realm of Nightmares in the Refinery Pollution Point in Once Human, there are quite a few optional objectives to tackle. One of these involves finding a Mystical Crate, which you’ll want to do to get some high-level loot.

Firstly, go to the roof of the main refinery building at the center of the Refinery Pollution Point. To get here, climb up the corrugated metal steps on the building’s edge, and then up a ladder at the end of that pathway. This brings you to one of the rooftops, which you need to follow around anti-clockwise. It loops around three left-hand turns until you come to the end of this corridor. There, you’ll find the Mystical Crate! All you need to do is hold down the F key until the interaction circle fills to claim its contents.

Image Source: NetEase Games

Inside the Mystical Crate, you’ll find 60 Blueprint Fragments for the Dual Fury shotgun and three Dark Dream Realm Coordinates. You also get 900 Exp for your troubles. Provided you’ve already finished the other side objectives—defeating 12 enemies and opening two weapon or gear crates—this will finish the Exploration quest for this area.

That’s all for this guide! For more on Once Human, you’re in the right place. Check out how to change worlds, the best PC settings, and how to get Crafting Blueprints. Elsewhere on the Roblox platform, we’ve got the Type Soul Trello link and the latest Elemental Duels codes.

