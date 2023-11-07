Stardew Valley is overflowing with a variety of colorful and useful resources for building the greatest Farm in Pelican Town and being able to explore all that the Valley and beyond has to offer.

Some resources can be a little trickier to find without knowing where to look, and one such source is Mahogany Trees. They can be difficult to pick out in a field, but they yield one of the most important types of lumber in the game. If you’re wondering how to track some down, here is our handy guide for where to find Mahogany Trees in Stardew Valley.

Where to Find and Harvest Mahogany Trees in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

Mahogany Trees in Stardew Valley can be found year-round in the wooded areas around Pelican Town, but most notably Cindersap Forest to the south of your farm. Granted they’re not quite as common as Pine and Maple trees, so you’ll to do some foraging around for them. In the Spring season they have a noticeably darker and thicker trunk with vibrant green leaves. In the Fall season their leaves turn yellow, which also helps them stand out.

They can be chopped down with a regular axe that you get at the beginning of the game during your first year, and they yield several pieces of Hardwood (8-13 on avg) and at least one Mahogany Seed. You’ll definitely want to hold onto those seeds, as the trees will become hard to find in the wild overtime. You can plant them on your farm with Tree Fertilizer to help expedite the growth process, as trees generally take awhile to reach maturity.

Compared to regular wood that you get from other trees, Hardwood is an important lumber resource that goes into a number of recipes, from fencing to machines like Oil Makers and Cheese Presses, to building and upgrade Coops, Barns, and renovating your house.

Aside from Mahogany Trees, you can also get Hardwood from Large Stumps found on your farm and in the Secret Woods area to the left of Cindersap Forest. You need to upgrade to a Copper Axe to chop these. Large Logs, also found on your farm, also yield Hardwood but they require a Steel Axe to break apart.

What Hardwood is Used For in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

Hardwood can be used to make a number of useful items, as well as upgrade your Farmhouse or add a horse stable, courtesy of Robin’s carpentry shop.

Below are the different recipes that Hardwood can be used for:

Cheese Press – requires 10 x Hardwood

– requires 10 x Hardwood Oil Maker – requires 20 x Hardwood

– requires 20 x Hardwood Hardwood Fence – each piece of fencing requires 1 x Hardwood

– each piece of fencing requires 1 x Hardwood Cork Bobber – requires 5 x Hardwood

– requires 5 x Hardwood Worm Bin – requires 25 x Hardwood

– requires 25 x Hardwood Warp Totem: Beach – requires 1 x Hardwood

– requires 1 x Hardwood Warp Totem: Mountains – requires 1 x Hardwood

– requires 1 x Hardwood Warp Totem: Farm – requires 1 x Hardwood

– requires 1 x Hardwood Warp Totem: Desert – requires 1 x Hardwood

– requires 1 x Hardwood Warp Totem: Island – requires 1 x Hardwood

– requires 1 x Hardwood Rain Totem – requires 1 x Hardwood

– requires 1 x Hardwood Stump Brazier – requires 5 x Hardwood

– requires 5 x Hardwood Carved Brazier – requires 10 x Hardwood

– requires 10 x Hardwood Cask – requires 1 x Hardwood

– requires 1 x Hardwood Ostrich Incubator – requires 50 x Hardwood

– requires 50 x Hardwood Heavy Tapper – requires 30 x Hardwood

– requires 30 x Hardwood Mini-Obelisk – requires 30 x Hardwood

– requires 30 x Hardwood Hopper – requires 10 x Hardwood

– requires 10 x Hardwood Farmhouse Upgrade 2 – requires 150 x Hardwood

– requires 150 x Hardwood Stable – requires 100 x Hardwood

That concludes our guide for where to find Mahogany Trees in Stardew Valley. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know how excited you are for the big upcoming update to the game.

